Edinburgh traffic: City Bypass reopens after seven vehicle crash

Traffic is moving again following a seven vehicle crash on part of the Edinburgh City Bypass.

The accident happened shortly on the westbound side of the A720 road, at the Dreghorn Junction, at about 4:10pm.

A police spokesman said that no one was hurt as a result of the muli-vehicle crash.

The spokesman said: “Seven vehicles were involved. There was no report of any injuries and the vehicles were removed to the hard should to allow traffic to pass.”

Queues of more than a mile were reported earlier on twitter by Police Scotland Control Rooms, while Traffic Scotland posted pictures showing the knock-on effect of queues on other parts of the road.

