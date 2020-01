Edinburgh to Glasgow rail line disrupted after person hit by train

Have your say

A person has been struck by a train between Edinburgh and Glasgow.

In a tweet at 12:31pm today, ScotRail said the the incident happened between Falkirk High and Queen Street.

ScotRail said: "We're working closely with the emergency services, more updates to follow."

Disruptions

Services between Glasgow Queen Street & Aberdeen, Alloa, Dundee, and Edinburgh will be cancelled, delayed or revised.

Services between Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh via Falkirk High have been suspended.

Alternative routes are available from Queen Street - Edinburgh via Cumbernauld, Helensburgh/Milngavie - Edinburgh, Glasgow Central - Edinburgh via Shotts.

ScotRail warned customers can still travel on services via Edinburgh but these services will be extremely busy.

More to follow...