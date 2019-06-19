Edinburgh to Fife trains delayed over signal fault

Rush hour commuters could face a battle to get home from Edinburgh this evening after a signalling fault in Fife.

ScotRail sayd the signalling fault between Burntisland and Dalgety Bay is expected to last until around 5pm, however there may be knock on effects once trains get moving again.

A warning has bene issued that rail services could be delayed or revised.

The rail firm says tickets can be used on some local bus services.

ScotRail said in an online statement: “We are dealing with a signalling issue between Dalgety Bay and Burntisland meaning fewer services are able to run.

“Our staff are now on site and are working hard to rectify the fault.

“Once we have more information from the ground we will keep you updated. Check back here regularly for updates.”

To help you customers reach their destination, ScotRail tickets or Smartcards can be used on the following local buses, at no extra cost.

With Stagecoach East buses

• Between Markinch, Ladybank, Cupar, Leuchars, Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes, Cardenden, Lochgelly, Cowdenbeath, Dunfermline, Rosyth, Inverkeithing, Dalgety Bay, Aberdour, Burntisland and Kinghorn

• Between Dunfermline, Rosyth, Inverkeithing, Dalgety Bay, Aberdour, Burntisland, Kinghorn and Kirkcaldy on bus number 7.

• Between Rosyth, Dunfermline, Cowdenbeath and Lochgelly on numbers 19 & 19A.

• Between Dunfermline, Cowdenbeath, Lochgelly, Cardenden and Kirkcaldy on bus numbers 33 & 33A.

• Between Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy on bus numbers 39, 39A & 39B.

• Between Dundee, Cupar, Ladybank, Markinch and Kirkcaldy.

