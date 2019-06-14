Edinburgh street closed after report of person falling from building

Have your say

An Edinburgh street has been closed off this afternoon following reports of someone falling from a building.

Edinburgh Police have shared a tweet which says East Market Street is currently shut "following a report of a person falling from a building."

The call was received at about 4:40pm.

The tweet added: "Officers remain at the scene and the public are asked to avoid the area."

One bystander described how the back entrance to the station is not in use and that there are lots of police and ambulance vehicles under North Bridge.

Edinburgh Travel News, which is run by members of the council's roads team, has also tweeted about the incident.