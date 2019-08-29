Edinburgh rail tunnel to close during £1 million upgrade

A busy Edinburgh railway tunnel will close for two days this month while engineers put in £1 million of upgrades

The Calton south tunnel to the east of Waverley Station will be closed on Saturday, September 14 and Sunday, September 15. It is scheduled to reopened the following Monday morning.

Passengers have been advised to check with National Rail Enquiries or individual rail operators to see how their services will be affected.

Network Rail said their engineers will work 'around-the-clock' to replace rails, sleepers and ballast in the tunnel which connects Edinburgh to the East Coast Mainline.

Liam Sumpter, Network Rail Scotland Route Director, said: “Our engineers will be working hard throughout the weekend to complete these vital upgrades – which will help to deliver a more reliable service for passengers on the East Coast Mainline.

“We understand the inconvenience this work will cause to some customers, but such a significant investment cannot be delivered without temporary disruption to services and every effort has been made to reduce the impact of our activities as much as possible.”

Track, signalling and drainage along the route through East Lothian are also in line for upgrades. Work will be carried out between Dunbar and Drem on the same weekend. The work will cause 'short-term' disruption to the local line.

Further details of changes to services during the work can be found on the National Rail website.