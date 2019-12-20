Edinburgh-North Berwick trains suspended after person hit by train in East Lothian

Have your say

Trains between Edinburgh and North Berwick have been suspended after a person was struck by a train on the railway line.

Emergency services have been called to the incident between Musselburgh and Longniddry this evening.

An official ScotRail tweet said: "Sadly, due to a person being struck by a train between Musselburgh and Longniddry, services between Edinburgh and North Berwick are suspended."

The rail operator said they are working closely with emergency services and that more updates will follow.

Ticket acceptance is in place with Lothian buses between Edinburgh, Musselburgh, Wallyford and Prestonpans.

However, Longniddry, Drem and North Berwick are not covered. Tickets are only valid on Lothian Regional transport, not Lothian Country.

Emergency services have been called to the incident between Musselburgh and Longniddry this evening.

British Transport Police have been contacted for more details.