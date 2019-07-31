Edinburgh Lothian Buses strike: Union announces further ballot for August 9

Unite the union has announced Lothian Buses drivers will again be balloted on August 9.

This comes after planned strike action - due to begin on Friday - was suspended this afternoon.

Unite said that following a 'series of intense negotiations involving the union, Lothian Buses and stakeholders' the industrial action set from Friday had now been suspended.



Unite regional industrial officer, Lyn Turner, said: “Unite can confirm that sufficient progress has been made in negotiations between the union, Lothian Buses and stakeholders to suspend the strike action set to begin on Friday.

"Additional proposals were tabled which we will now put to our members and a workplace ballot will take place on the 9th August.

"We are confident these latest proposals will give our members the assurances they require to positively address this long running issue.”

Lothian Buses have brought forward additional proposals which will be put to Unite’s 1700-strong membership over the next few days and voted on Friday, August 9.

Last Friday, Unite members rejected further proposals to address the dispute issues aimed at improving the workplace culture. These were considered insufficient.

Unite said the dispute stemmed from 'poor workplace relations, and a bullying and hostile culture at Lothian Buses by management'.

Mr Turner added: "Staff were subjected to unfair treatment and longstanding procedural agreements were regularly breached which directly affected the terms and conditions of Unite’s membership."

A spokesperson for Lothian Buses said: "It is the hope of both parties that this agreement will be passed in order to avoid any industrial action."