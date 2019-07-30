Edinburgh Lothian Buses strike: everything we know so far

Have your say

Bus drivers are set to go on continuous strike action this Friday (2 Aug), after rejecting a last-minute offer in a long-running dispute with management.

Drivers from Lothian Buses are to walk out from 3am on Friday, the first day of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, after 59 per cent of Unite members voted in favour of the action.

When is the strike taking place?

The strike action has been planned to coincide with the first day of the Edinburgh Festival and Fringe.

The Unite union have given notice that Lothian bus drivers will walk out from 3am this Friday (2 Aug).

Will the strike affect the trams?

The bus strike action will not affect Edinburgh Trams.

Why is the strike happening?

The strike comes amid accusations of a culture of bullying and harassment, with drivers claiming management at Lothian Buses is "hostile".

The Unite union had recommended that its 1,700 members at Lothian Buses accept a new deal following talks.

However, members voted to reject a last-minute offer by Lothian chiefs, which included a 2.7 per cent pay increase, with union bosses deaming it "too little, too late".

The proposal came amid a long-running dispute and included new measures to address concerns over bullying.

This included bringing in external experts to assist with management and the workforce, which could lead to managers being sent on one-day courses, and a commitment that management would abide by company policies.

Unite regional industrial officer, Lyn Turner, said, “Unite’s 1,700 strong Lothian Buses membership has democratically voted to reject the latest offer from management.

“There has been progress made in our negotiations through Acas but yesterday’s vote is testimony to the fact that this was never about pay.

"The depth of feeling from our membership about the toxic management culture speaks for itself. Our members have considered the latest offer too little and too late.

"Unite remains committed to finding a resolution to the dispute and our door remains open for talks but as things stand the action will go ahead on the 2 August. ”

Is there a contingency strategy?

Lothian Buses is reportedly drawing up plans to bring in reinforcements to cover for drivers going on strike.

However, Lothian Buses is in continuous talks with the union and are hopeful of reaching a resolution to prevent any disruption to services.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Lothian Buses said, "An accusation of bullying and harassment which had been brought to our attention has already been fully investigated and dealt with appropriately as per our agreed company policies and procedures.

"For this reason, we are disappointed that union members have declined the deal agreed between ourselves and Unite.

"Edinburgh sits centre of the International festival stage and its troubling that Unite has chosen this time to bring about an action that will cause reputational damage to our business, city and country.

"We would appeal to Unite and all our staff to think of the repercussions this may have for the city’s reputation.

"We are still hopeful of a resolution at this stage and will continue working proactively with Unite and our staff to prevent any disruption to service."

Lothian Buses advises commuters to monitor their Facebook and Twitter feeds for further updates and information.