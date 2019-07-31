Edinburgh Lothian bus strike set to be called off

Have your say

A "deeply damaging" strike by bus drivers has reportedly been halted at the last minute following an agreement to suspend a walk-out during the festival.

The strike action, due to start on Friday, had been called for amid allegations of harassment and bullying within the company - with 59 per cent of Unite union members voting to reject a deal by management last week.

Lothian bus drivers were set to go on strike

Lothian chiefs had been drawing up contingency options including drafting in drivers from other services such as East Coast Buses and Lothian Country.

But last-gasp talks have reportedly resulted in the industrial action being suspended before drivers were set to go on strike from 3am from Friday.

Unite members are expected to hold another ballot on future strike action.

Lothian Buses and Unite have been contacted for comment.

