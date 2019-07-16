Edinburgh-Glasgow ScotRail trains disrupted by trespassers on railway near Linlithgow

Have your say

Trains between Edinburgh and Glasgow have been disrupted today after youths were reportedly trespassing on the railway line near Linlithgow.

ScotRail's website says: "Because of trespassers on the railway earlier today between Polmont and Linlithgow trains have to run at reduced speed on all lines.

A ScotRail train leaving Edinburgh Waverley. Pic: Jane Barlow

"Disruption is expected to last until around 6pm today."

The rail operator says services between Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High are returning to normal but that some services may still be delayed.

ScotRail posted on twitter this afternoon that they've had "reports of youths trespassing on the railway between Polmont & Linlithgow."

They added that British Transport Police officers are on their way.