Edinburgh-Glasgow rush hour trains hit by cuts to carriages

Rail passengers on the Glasgow-Edinburgh rail route are racing rush-hour overcrowding as ScotRail announced it will cut the number of carriages on some trains.

Trains on the main Edinburgh-Glasgow line, via Falkirk High, will be affected as a result of some class 170 diesel trains reaching the end of their lease period.

The new electric trains that would have stepped in to prevent the shortage have been hit by delays.

ScotRail have apologised for “any inconvenience” to customers.

A a result of the shortage of carriages, the firm has offered a half-price fare on the alternative, but slower, Glasgow to Edinburgh via Airdrie service.

The offer is to run until May 19 to lessen the impact of the shortages on the main line .

According to the operator, 10 trains a day are to to run with fewer carriages until the new electric trains complete their testing.

Peak-hour trains, which normally operate with six carriages, will have just three or four.