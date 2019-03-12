Edinburgh flights cancelled after Boeing’s 737 Max plane banned in UK

Have your say

Norwegian has cancelled US flights from Edinburgh Airport after Boeing’s 737 Max plane was banned from operating in the UK.

The budget airline has grounded the flights to Stewart in New York state for today, Friday, Saturday and Monday.

Britain's aviation regulator has banned Boeing 737 MAX aircraft (Photo by Ben/Stanstall/Getty Images)

A spokesman told The Scotsman: “We’ve cancelled the New York flight on 14, 15, 16, 18 March.

“Passengers are being contacted and have the opportunity to rebook or refund their ticket free of charge.”

Flights between Edinburgh and Oslo today were also cancelled because they were also scheduled to be flown by a Boeing 737 Max.

It confirms The Scotsman’s report yesterday in which Norwegian warned it might need to cancel some “initial flights” following the ban by the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

It comes amid safety concerns following the Ethiopian Airlines disaster, which killed 157 people including nine Britons

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency on Tuesday also banned all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 planes from operating in EU airspace.

The agency said in a statement it was “taking every step necessary to ensure the safety of passengers”.

Norwegian is expected to switch its Edinburgh-Stewart flights to 737-800 aircraft as soon as it can.

That type of airccraft were initially used on the route when it was launched in 2017 before the airline’s 737 MAX fleet was delivered.

A Norwegian spokesman said: “We are looking at our operation and will re-accommodate customers where necessary.”

Norwegian has one 737 MAX based at Edinburgh Airport, which also flies to and from Oslo.

The CAA ruling covers all commercial flights in UK airspace and will remain in place “until further notice”.

A spokesman said: “The CAA has been closely monitoring the situation.

“However, as we do not currently have sufficient information from the flight data recorder, we have as a precautionary measure issued instructions to stop any commercial passenger flights from any operator arriving, departing or overflying UK airspace.”

A number of countries and airlines around the world have also grounded 737 Max 8 aircraft, which was the model involved when Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302 crashed shortly after taking off from Addis Ababa on Sunday morning.