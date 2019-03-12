Edinburgh flights at risk as Boeing’s 737 Max plane banned in UK

Flights out of Edinburgh Airport could be cancelled after Boeing’s 737 Max plane was banned from operating in the UK.

The ban comes amid safety concerns following the Ethiopian Airlines disaster, which killed 157 people including nine Britons

The Scotsman has been told Norwegian – the only airline to operate the 737 MAX in Scotland – has warned it may need to “cancel some initial flights”.

Norwegian flies the aircraft between Edinburgh and Stewart in New York State on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The airline is expected to switch flights to 737-800 aircraft, which it initially used on the route when it was launched in 2017 before its 737 MAX fleet was delivered.

A spokesman said: “We are looking at our operation and will re-accommodate customers where necessary.”

The Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) ruling covers all commercial flights in UK airspace and will remain in place “until further notice”.

A CAA spokesman said: “The UK Civil Aviation Authority has been closely monitoring the situation. However, as we do not currently have sufficient information from the flight data recorder, we have as a precautionary measure issued instructions to stop any commercial passenger flights from any operator arriving, departing or overflying UK airspace.”

A number of countries and airlines around the world have also grounded 737 Max 8 aircraft, which was the model involved when Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302 crashed shortly after taking off from Addis Ababa on Sunday morning.