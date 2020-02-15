Edinburgh Castle CLOSED on Saturday due to high winds

Storm Dennis is due to sweep through Scotland this weekend.

Edinburgh Castle has been forced to close again today due to high winds.

At about 9:20am, the castle's official twitter account said: "Hi, sorry but due to the high winds Edinburgh Castle will be closed today (Saturday 15 February).

"We will continue to monitor the weather throughout the day and if it calms down we will open again, but we will let you know."

Anyone who has booked tickets can receive a full refund or exchange for another date.

READ MORE: Edinburgh Castle and St Andrew Square garden CLOSED due to high winds



Among those who booked was Gloria Valdebenito, who said she had come all the way from Chile to visit the castle. She wrote: "Such a shame" Hopefully the weather will improve for the afternoon."

Others pointed out that it doesn't appear to be that windy in Edinburgh - yet.

It comes after Edinburgh Castle was forced to close on Friday due to high winds. St Andrew Square garden also closed yesterday because of the weather.

Storm Dennis is due to sweep its way through Scotland over the weekend, bringing heavy rain and strong winds of up to 70mph. Travel disruption is expected.