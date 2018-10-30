Edinburgh and Glasgow trains to Inverness disrupted due to broken rail

Trains travelling between Perth and Pitlochry have been cancelled due to a broken rail.

Engineers are at the site of the damage at Dunkeld and Birnam. The incident has sparked disruption across the country as services from Edinburgh and Glasgow to Inverness will be terminated at Perth and restarted from Pitlochry.

ScotRail said it was running a shuttle bus service between Perth and Pitlochry.

READ MORE: ScotRail train driver involved in derailment tested positive for drugs twice

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “The broken rail was identified following the passage of an engineering train over the line at around 2230 on Monday night.

“Investigations into the exact cause of the damage are ongoing. Our engineers are on-site working to inspect the damaged track and put plans in place to repair and reopen the railway for customers.

A picture of the broken rail. Picture: ScotRail

“We understand the inconvenience this incident has caused passengers and are working as quickly as possible to restore services.” ScotRail added: “If you’ve been delayed by 30+mins today, do make sure you keep hold of your ticket so that you can claim Delay Repay compensation.” The latest travel information can be found on the ScotRail website.