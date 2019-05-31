Edinburgh and Falkirk signalling faults cause further delays for rail passengers

Train passengers travelling in and out of Edinburgh Waverley faced further disruption this afternoon after signalling faults caused delays.

It comes after morning train commuters at the station faced disruption on their usual routes after a train broke down on the line.

ScotRail services have been affected by the signalling fault at Edinburgh Waverley

ScotRail tweeted to say a London North Eastern Railway train had broken down this morning on the tracks between Linlithgow and Edinburgh Park - causing major disruption to several services.

And in the first of a series of tweets this afternoon, ScotRail advised that train services running through Edinburgh Waverley may be cancelled, delayed or revised because of a signalling fault.

In a subsequent tweet, the rail operator said services were beginning to return to normal and that Network Rail staff were dealing with the fault. In a thirdrecent tweet, ScotRail said only platforms 16 and 17 were affected by the fault.

And the latest ScotRail tweet says they have been advised by Network Rail of another signalling fault at Falkirk High.

Engineers are on site and updates will be posted via social media.