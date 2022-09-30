The Irish budget airline announced on Friday it will relaunch its route to Stansted, London’s third busiest airport, on October 30 with 14 flights a week.

It was previously a highly significant route for Edinburgh, with its axing in 2019 triggering the airport’s first non-weather fall in total monthly passengers for five years.

The addition will increase Ryanair’s routes from Scotland’s busiest airport this winter to a record of 57.

The carrier has ten aircraft based at Edinburgh and has indicated it plans to add more.

But the airline has again called on the UK Government to scrap aviation taxes “to enable further investment from Ryanair and other airlines or it put the UK at risk of losing air traffic to competing European countries”.

Edinburgh Airport aviation director Kate Sherry said: “This new route to Stansted puts passengers in good stead for a great deal to London.

"It was a popular route before the pandemic and we’re sure its performance will be capital in the coming months.

