Edinburgh Airport has the cheapest car parking in the UK according to new study

A new report has found that Edinburgh Airport is the cheapest in the UK to park your car while you jet off on a summer break.

My Late Deals compared the cost of parking a car for two weeks during the summer holidays (5th - 19th August 2019) at an official airport car park at 22 of the UK’s busiest airports.

And Edinburgh came out as the cheapest, at just £43.99.

That's a sharp contrast to London City airport where the cheapest space costs £196.50 for a two-week break.

READ MORE: Councillors back plans for Edinburgh Airport 'Gateway' which could bring 12,000 jobs

The average cost of parking a car for two weeks at the cheapest official airport car park is £88.34.

London City airport was found to be the most expensive with a pre-booked two-week stay in their Long Stay car park (cheapest option available) coming in a £196.50. This was more than four times the amount of a car parking space at Edinburgh airport where a space in their Long Stay Express car park costs just £43.99. That’s a difference of £152.51.

Following closely behind Edinburgh with the 2nd cheapest official car parking space is East Midlands airport where a two-week space costs £58.49.

The least expensive airport parking can be found at:

Edinburgh - £43.99

East Midlands - £58.49

Stansted - £59.99

Doncaster Sheffield - £62.49

Belfast International - £62.99

Belfast City - £65.99

Leeds Bradford - £66.00

Glasgow - £66.87

Southampton - £69.00

Birmingham - £69.99

READ MORE: These are the three new destinations you can fly to from Edinburgh Airport

According to the research, the most expensive airport parking can be found at:

London City - £196.50

Gatwick/South Terminal - £115.00

Gatwick/North Terminal - £112.00

Southend - £104.99

Manchester - £101.99

Liverpool - £97.99

Heathrow - £97.40

Luton - £93.99

Cardiff - £91.00

Bristol - £90.99

READ MORE: Behind the scenes at Edinburgh Airport: Scotland’s busiest visitor hub

A spokesperson for Edinburgh Airport said: “We are delighted to be named the cheapest parking in the UK in this report. We have invested significantly in our capacity to ensure we can offer our passengers more choice and best value. We encourage passengers to pre book their parking in advance to enjoy the best deals”.