Edinburgh Airport flights disrupted by snow

Some flights to and from Scotland have been cancelled following snow south of the border.

Edinburgh Airport said that flights to and from Heathrow and Bristol, where the runway was closed on Sunday morning, were affected.

Five arrivals and five departures were cancelled on Sunday.

Anyone travelling is advised to contact their airline.

In a tweet the airport said: “There have been a small number of cancellations today due to the weather. If you are due to fly today please contact your airline for the latest information on your flight.

Edinburgh Airport was disrupted by 'the Beast from the East' a few weeks ago (pictured) Photo: SWNS

“If you are travelling to the airport please leave extra time for your journey.”

A Met Office yellow warning of snow and ice is in force across England until 11.55pm on Sunday, while an amber warning of snow in South West England is in place until 3am on Monday.

North of the border a yellow warning of ice runs from 6pm on Sunday until 10am on Monday.

It covers Central, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, the Highlands and western isles, southern Scotland and Strathclyde.