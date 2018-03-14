Edinburgh Airport expected to announce China flights

Have your say

A long-awaited air route to China has been secured by Edinburgh Airport, The Scotsman understands.

A major route announcement is due to be made at the airport tomorrow morning.

An industry source said: "It is a route which the airport has been seeking for a long time."

Edinburgh has pursued direct Chinese flights for years because of their huge potential for bringing tourists to Scotland and developing business links.

Scottish ministers have described it as a "key priority" for route development.

Edinburgh Airport and Beijing Capital International Airport signed a ground-breaking partnership agreement last May.

They agreed to "collaborate to develop a shared understanding of markets and shared operational and commercial opportunities".

A new deal has also been struck between London and Beijing to increase the number of permitted flights between the UK and China, as Scotland on Sunday revealed in December.

It involved an extra 50 flights a week to and from non-London airports being allowed after the total from the UK was increased from 40 to 100 in 2016.

The UK Department for Transport said at the time: “Scotland’s airports could be set for the country’s first-ever scheduled services to China following a landmark deal on aviation access.”

A total of 41,000 visits were made from China to Scotland in 2016, which generated spending of £36 million.

Scottish exports to China reached £2.5 billion in the year to last September.

The first non-London flights to China were launched from Manchester in 2016.

Gordon Dewar, chief executive of Edinburgh Airport said at the time of the December announcement: “This is fantastic news and in my opinion brings the prospect of a direct Edinburgh China service even closer.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said at the time: “Securing direct links between Scotland and China is one of our key priorities for route development.

"We continue to work closely with airports and Chinese airlines to present a compelling case.

"The agreement with China is certainly helpful and we were pleased to be part of these negotiations.”

An Edinburgh Airport spokesman said today: "We would not comment on any speculation."

