Easyjet flight from Scotland forced to land after in-flight emergency

A flight from Glasgow to Amsterdam declared an in-flight emergency after a passenger required urgent medical assistance.

At 11.39am on Monday, Easyjet flight EZY84ZA called in a 'squawk 7700', which is the call sign used by cabin crew when they have an "urgent" or "distress" situation.



The flight departed Glasgow at 11:10 but was forced to land not long after take-off at Newcastle Airport due to concerns around the passenger's wellbeing.

A spokesperson for Easyjet said: “We can confirm that flight EZY6853 from Glasgow to Amsterdam diverted to Newcastle due to a passenger on board requiring urgent medical assistance.

“The aircraft was met by medical services on arrival in Newcastle and will now continue to Amsterdam.

“The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew is always our highest priority.”