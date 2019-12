A flight from Glasgow to Amsterdam has declared an in-flight emergency, it has been reported.

Plane Finder, which tracks flights in real time, tweeted at 11.39am that Easyjet flight EZY84ZA had called in a 'squawk 7700', which is the call sign used by crew when they determine they have an "urgent" or "distress" situation.



The flight departed Glasgow at 11:10 but has now landed at Newcastle Airport.



It is not yet know what caused the diversion.



Easyjet have been approached for comment.