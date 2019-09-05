EasyJet Edinburgh to Verona flights announced

EasyJet today announced flights between Edinburgh and Verona from December - its 40th route from the Capital.

It will mean Scotland’s largest airline competing with Jet2 on the northern Italian route next summer, each with two return services a week.

EasyJet has flown 50 million passengers from Edinburgh

The news comes despite EasyJet saying last month it would focus growth north of the Border on Glasgow, where new routes are due to be announced shortly to boost the current 19.

EasyJet’s year-round Verona route will operate on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 7 December.

More than 31,000 passengers are expected to use the service during its first year.

EasyJet UK country director Neil Slaven said: “We remain committed to expanding our network from Scotland and this is a particularly exciting addition to our base at Edinburgh.”

Edinburgh Airport chief executive Gordon Dewar said: “It’s great to see EasyJet continue to grow at Edinburgh Airport by adding another new destination to its already extensive list.”

