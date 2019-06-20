Early morning Edinburgh to Lanzarote flight declares emergency after hitting bird

Have your say

A flight bound for Lanzarote from Edinburgh Airport has declared an emergency.

The TUI #BY1454 flight was scheduled to leave the Capital at 6.10am.

It is understood it collided with a bird shortly into the journey and the aircraft was forced to attempt to land.

A landing was made at Glasgow Airport shortly thereafter.

READ MORE: Passenger hurt as pigeon smashes through helicopter windscreen near Edinburgh Airport

Last week, a helicopter passenger was hurt after a wood pigeon smashed through the cockpit’s windscreen on approach to Edinburgh Airport.

The front seat passenger needed hospital treatment for face and hand injuries after being showered with debris.

TUI has been approached for comment regarding this morning's incident.

More details as they come.