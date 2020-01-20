Drivers warned to expect delays as roadworks on A7 south of Selkirk start today

Drivers are being warned to expect hold-ups as long-running roadworks get under way on the A7 south of Selkirk today, January 20.

Two-way temporary traffic lights will be in operation just south of Selkirk Golf Club for about five weeks from today, and the Edinburgh-Carlisle road will be closed at that point all this coming weekend.

That full closure will start at 8pm on Friday, January 24, and end at 5am on Monday, January 27.

In addition to that, the layby south of the golf club has been shut in readiness for the works and will remain out of bounds for about a year and a half.

The roadworks are required to allow Scottish Water to lay pipes under the A7 as part of a new seven-mile pipeline linking the Manse Street treatment works west of Galashiels and a water storage tank being installed in Selkirk.

That new pipeline is expected to carry up to five million litres of water daily.

Scott Fraser, regional communities manager at Scottish Water, said: “We apologise for any disruption this temporary road closure and use of traffic lights will cause.

“We require this to carry out essential work as part of our £30m investment in the drinking water network in the Borders.

“We thank all commuters impacted on by this in advance for their patience and understanding.”

Diversions will be in place during the forthcoming weekend closure.

Southbound traffic will leave the A7 at Ladylands in Selkirk, turning left onto the A699, continuing to the A68 at St Boswells, turning right at the A689 junction at Cleekimin and rejoining the A7 at Hawick’s Mart Street roundabout.

Northbound traffic will follow the same route in reverse.

For further details, go to www.scottishwater.co.uk/en/In-Your-Area/Investments-in-Your-Area/Selkirk-to-Galashiels-Pipeline