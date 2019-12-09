Drivers told to avoid Princes Street after bus breaks down on tram tracks causing major travel disruption

Have your say

Police are directing traffic and buses are being diverted.

Police are directing traffic and buses are being diverted after a bus broke down on the tram tracks of Princes Street, casuing major travel disruption.

The CityLink bus has come to a halt at the west end of Princes Street, outside McDonald's, on the eastbound carriageway.

A tram has got stuck behind the bus, causing issues on Lothian Road, too.

Edinburgh Police tweeted to warn motorists of the disruption, saying: "Please note a bus has broken down in front of a tram at the west end of Princes Street, outside McDonald's.

"As a result, east bound traffic cannot pass which is causing tailbacks.

The CityLink bus has come to a halt at the west end of Princes Street, outside McDonald's, on the eastbound carriageway.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area."

The Council-run Edinburgh Travel Twitter account gave details fo the breakdown, writing: "Princes Street eastbound - broken down bus on the tram track outside McDonalds. Lothian Road onto Princes Street also blocked by a tram behind the bus.

"Due to a broken down Citylink bus at the West End of Princes Street, there is currently no access to Princes Street from Shandwick Place or from Lothian Road. Please use another route and expect delays. Trams are unable to operate full route at present. #edintravel

"Police are directing traffic at the West End junction due to ongoing incident. Some traffic getting through to Princes Street from Lothian Road and from Shandwick Place but area is best avoided if you have the option. Long delays Lothian Road and West Approach Road."

Lothian Buses announced that a number of services were affected, including 1, 10, 11, 15, 16, 22, 24, 34, 36, 124, X5 and X7.

More to follow