Drivers in West Lothian facing 15 MILE queue after van flips over on M8

Have your say

Drivers in West Lothian are facing a 15 mile queue after a van flipped onto its side on the M8 this afternoon.

The accident happened on the westbound side of the road at junction 5 Harthill Services, at about 3:25pm.

Traffic Scotland has tweeted that traffic is being held to allow for the recovery of the van, which is blocking both lanes of the motorway.

The tweet said that traffic is queuing back to Livingston, a distance of just under 15 miles.

READ MORE: Hour-long delays after van flips over on M8 in West Lothian

READ MORE: Edinburgh Castle stabbing: Man stabbed to death in attack near castle

Major queues in West Lothian. Pic: Traffic Scotland

The police spokeswoman said no one was hurt as a result of the accident.

She said vehicle recovery is in attendance and there is debris strewn across the road.