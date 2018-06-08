Drivers face 20mph rush hour congestion on Queensferry Crossing

Commuters on the new £1.3 billion Queensferry Crossing have faced rush hour congestion speeds slower than 20 mph, official figures have revealed.

It has prompted opposition claims that the new bridge has "failed" to address the gridlock faced by thousands of Lothians commuters. But the criticism was branded "miserable" by transport minister Humza Yousaf who says the bridge was never intended to eradicate the congestion issues which face drivers.

Motorists travelling across the bridge into Edinburgh in the morning during rush hour face an average speed of 24 mph, according to figures obtained by the Conservatives through Freedom of Information. The return journey in the evening sees average speeds of 19.94mph. The figures cover the eight month period until the end of May this year. Commuters heading the other way, out of the capital, in the morning face average speeds of 24 mph on the bridge, and return journeys in the evening of 21 mph. A 50mph limit was in place for part of the period covered by the figures. This was raised to 70 mph earlier this year.

But Tory transport spokesman Jamie Green said: “The Queensferry Crossing was supposed to revitalise the economies of the surrounding areas, as well as ease congestion and connect the east of Scotland. The disappointing reality is that most motorists using the Queensferry Crossing could be overtaken by a bicycle. These slow speeds throughout our road network are a source of huge frustration to motorists and are an active hindrance to economic growth.”

It comes as the new bridge was recognised as "project of the decade" by Ground Engineering and transport minister Yumza Yousaf today dismissed the claims.

"What a miserable bunch the Conservatives are - they could probably turn a Bar Mitzvah into a wake, they're so miserable," he said. "The clue is frankly in the name - it's a replacement crossing. It was never designed, of course, to be a silver bullet to all the problems of congestion and so on and so forth that are faced in that very busy stretch. "The Conservatives should actually get behind this project instead of talking down one of the best infrastructure projects of the decade."