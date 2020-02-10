Driver tells of moment falling ice smashed van windscreen on Queensferry Crossing as 'at least four vehicles' struck

Martin Aitchison said he saw two other vehicles on tow trucks and another person driving their car in to the Amey office on Monday night.

A driver has told how a lump of falling ice smashed his windscreen as he travelled home across the Queensferry Crossing on Monday evening.

The Queensferry Crossing has been closed tonight. Right, the damage caused by falling ice. Pic: Martin Aitchison.

Martin Aitchison said he got a "fright" when the ice "banged" down on to his Vauxhall work van, damaging the corner of the windscreen.

READ MORE: Queensferry Crossing closed southbound due to 'risk of falling ice and snow' from bridge cables

Both southbound lanes on the bridge have been closed this evening and it's highly likely they will remain shut tomorrow morning amid fears over falling snow and ice.

Speaking to the Evening News on Monday night, Mr Aitchison said: "I was going southbound when there was a huge bang and the windscreen has blown. I drove on another 200-300 yards and stopped just behind an Amey truck. The guy who was there started pointing up at the bridge."

Damage to Martin's work van.

The 51-year-old joiner from South Queensferry said he was coming home from work at about 4:35pm when he saw signs up on the bridge saying the bus lanes were closed.

He said he was heading southbound and directly underneath the north stanchion of the bridge when the ice struck the van windscreen.

Fortunately, traffic was sticking within the 50mph speed limit so the risk of losing control and collision was lowered.

'Four drivers in 30 minutes'

Martin Aitchison.

Mr Aitchison said that, after stopping, he went on to the Amey office at the Forth Bridge and saw another two vehicles up on trucks and another motorist driving behind.

He said: "So there were four drivers in there in the space of about 30 minutes.

"To be fair, the Amey guys were pretty good. The first thing they asked was whether I needed towed."

Mr Aitchison was due to head back over to Fife on Monday evening but decided against it due to the southbound closure.

Traffic Scotland said the northbound side of the bridge remains open and a diversion is in place on the A985 road and M9 via the Kincardine Bridge.

Motorists have been warned to plan ahead with Traffic Scotland stating that they could face a 26-mile, 50 minute diversion via Kincardine Bridge due to the closure.

Previously, the Evening News and Scotsman reported that the Scottish Government pledged to to fit ice sensors to the bridge to alert engineers to the hazard of ice build up on the cables.

It came after incidents in March last year in which falling ice had resulted in three car windscreens being smashed. Scottish Conservative Lothian MSP Miles Briggs has been especially vocal on the need to fit the sensors.

In a statement on Monday night, Mr Briggs said: "The build up of ice and the risk to motorists using the bridge is a hazard that should have been considered before the bridge was opened to traffic. We are now seeing the consequences of this with bridge closures.

“It is just lucky that we have seen a mind winter to date however it is vital we see a long term solution to the problem developed.

"In other countries, such as Canada, they have encountered the same problem as the Queensferry Crossing and they have been able to find solutions.

"Solid blocks of ice falling on motorists’ cars is hugely dangerous and all necessary steps must be taken to ensure the safety of motorists using the Queensferry Crossing.

"I’ll be raising the issue in Parliament with SNP Ministers as we must see sensors installed as a matter of urgency."

The lane closure comes in the wake of Storm Ciara sweeping across Scotland and bringing high winds, ran and blizzard conditions.

A Met Office yellow 'be aware' warning for wind and snow is in place for the Edinburgh area on Monday and Tuesday, with snow and ice possible on Wednesday.

Transport Scotland has also been contacted for more details.