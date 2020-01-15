Driver left 'waist deep' after driving car into Edinburgh's Union Canal during morning rush hour

Have your say

Police said the incident was a "complete accident".

A driver accidentally drove his car into the Union Canal during the morning rush hour, police have said.

The part of the canal close to the incident (Photo: Google)

The incident, which happened at around 9.30am this morning (Wednesday) close to Colinton Grove West, was witnessed by several commuters on the towpath.

One said that the driver had "somehow managed to reverse" into the canal and was involved in a "shouting match" with another person.

Police Scotland confirmed a car had ended up in the canal and said the driver was rescued safe and well.

They added the incident had been a "complete accident".