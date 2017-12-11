Driver dies in crash on A890 near Strathcarron Hotel

A man has died after a single-vehicle crash near a hotel.

Police said the crash, involving a grey Audi A3 saloon car, happened at around 7.20pm on Sunday near the Strathcarron Hotel on the A890.

The 42-year-old driver of the Audi died at the scene. No-one else was injured.

The A890 was closed at the scene while police dealt with the incident and reopened at 1.30am on Monday.

Police have appealed for information and asked anyone who witnessed the accident and has not already been in touch to contact them on 101 quoting incident NP-11215-17.