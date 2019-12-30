Driver caught speeding at over 100mph in front of marked police car on the M8

Have your say

The driver was caught near Livingston.

A driver who was caught speeding at over 100mph in front of a marked police car has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

The driver was caught by Glasgow Road Police.

The driver was easily spotted in the Livingston area of the M8 yesterday and was stopped by Glasgow Road Police.

The speed limit for motorways in Scotland is 70mph.

Drivers stopped by police for speeding may be given a verbal warning, sent a Fixed Penalty Notice with a £100 fine and 3 points if found guilty, or be ordered to go to court.

If taken to court the maximum fine for speeding while on a motorway is £2,500.

More serious offences could result in a suspension or ban from driving.