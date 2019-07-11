Drive In moves out of Oriel Road to new site

One of Kirkcaldy’s longest established garages is on the move, after having held the same spot for 30 years.

The Drive In on Oriel Road has been a staple of the area for decades but it is now being demolished as the business sets up in a new location.

The Oriel Road site will be a convenience store

It is opening this week at the bottom of Overton Road, in a new facility on the site of the old Plumb Centre.

Director Dean Melville said the move came about after a strong offer was made for the Oriel Road site.

He said: “Basically someone came in and made us an offer we couldn’t refuse.

“Oriel Road is a very good site, but it’s a very busy road so people often drove past us.

“The site at the bottom of Overton Road has a good presence and is sitting right on the corner so lends itself really well to what we’re planning to do.

“My father had eight Fast Fit garages, which was the first thing that he started in. He sold these to Kwik Fit when I was 20, and after the three-year timelapse, we built that one on Oriel Road just to keep an interest.”

The offer for the land almost resulted in the outright closure of the business, but Dean was delighted when the new site came onto the market.

He said: “The Plumb Centre became available about two weeks before we were due to close the business and I’d had to go through the redundancy procedures with the guys, which I was quite sad about.

“But the guys were delighted when I told them we’d bought another site and could just move rather than close, so we are just moving a mile and a half along the road at what I see as potentially a better site.”

The Oriel Road site will soon be the home of a new David’s Kitchen, cafe and convenience store.