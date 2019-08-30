Dramatic footage shows smashed glass scattered over Princes Street after bus 'demolished' stop

Have your say

This dramatic footage shows the moments immediately after a Stagecoach bus crashed into a stop on Edinburgh's famous Princes Street.

The incident happened at around 5.30pm today (Friday) when the bus was pulling away from the stop outside The Works book shop.

The Evening News understands no-one was injured in the crash which left the bus with significant damage, as can be seen in the footage.

An eyewitness said that the bus collided with the stop as the driver pulled away from the kerb.

The collision left shattered glass strewn across the road and the footpath.

The eyewitness said: "A Stagecoach just demolished a bus stop on Princes Street.

"The driver pulled back into the stop after he'd hit it. Nobody looked to be hurt."

Edinburgh Travel, a Twitter account run by Edinburgh Council, tweeted to say that a collision had occurred on Princes Street and one lane of the eastbound carriageway had closed.

The lane has since reopened.

A spokeswoman for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “At around 5pm this evening (Friday 30 August) one of our coaches made contact with a bus shelter on Princes St, causing the glass to break.

"We are thankful that no one was injured during the incident.

"Edinburgh City Council have been informed so that they can make the shelter safe and we have launched an investigation into the full circumstances.”