Donkeys rescued after straying onto Scottish main road during 'Valentine's Day stroll'

Two donkeys out for a "romantic stroll" on Valentine's Day were rescued by police after they strayed on to a country road.

A passing driver called officers after spotting the animals wandering side by side in the darkness on the B9024 near Turriff, Aberdeenshire, at around 2am today.

Police intervened and the donkeys were taken back to the safety of a field.

PC Mark Maclean said: "We were called around 2am to the B9024 between Turriff and Fortrie, after a motorist found two donkeys enjoying a romantic Valentine's Day stroll along the road.

"Myself and PC Joseph Yeoman were happy to guide them safely on their way back home again."

Officers tweeted a picture of the animals walking along the road and another of them standing near a house.

Using the hashtag #Keepingdonkeyssafe, they wrote: "We thought as it was Valentine's Day we would have an uneventful shift until we came across two donkeys out for a romantic stroll on the B9024 near Turriff.

"Back in a field now."