Direct flights from Edinburgh to Egyptian resort of Sharm El Sheikh to launch in 2020

Tickets for the new flights go on sale today.

Direct flights to a popular Egyptian resort are to make a return at Edinburgh Airport more than four years after the UK Government imposed a travel ban on the destination.

UK flights to Sharm El Sheikh International were stopped following the October 2015 crash of a Metrojet Airbus A320 in the Sinai desert shortly after take-off from the airport.

All 224 passengers and crew aboard the charter flight to St Petersburg sadly died in the incident.

Restrictions were placed on UK travel to the resort amid fears the plane had crashed due to a bomb placed at Sharm El Sheikh.

Now, more than four years on from the incident, the travel ban has been lifted with flights being reintroduced from UK destinations.

Starting next year, Edinburgh Airport will be among a number of UK hubs to serve the Egyptian resort.

Tickets go on sale today with weekly flights operating on a Monday with the first flight departing on November 2nd in 2020.

Famous for the glistening red sea and amazing sandy beaches, customers can expect high quality hotels and the year round sun the region is known for. Four hotels including old favourites along the beautiful Red Sea coast are now on sale, with even more in the pipeline.

TUI UK's Director of Aviation Planning, Karen Switzer said: “The customer is at the heart of everything we do and this additional growth to Sharm El Sheikh from Edinburgh demonstrates our continued commitment for people to discover their smile with us.”

Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport said: “It’s great to see Sharm El Sheikh return to the destination list at Scotland’s busiest airport and provide yet more choice for our passengers, something we always look to deliver.

"Sharm El Sheikh has long been a popular destination with holidaymakers and this service with TUI will offer both winter and summer sun options for people. We look forward to working with TUI to make it a success.”