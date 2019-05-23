Delta announces year-round New York flights from Edinburgh

Have your say

Delta Airlines today announced its summer Edinburgh-New York flights would be extended year-round from this autumn.

The move came as Scottish airports and airlines said the scrapping of plans to cut air passenger duty (APD) would stunt growth.

Delta us also launching flights between the capital and Boston tomorrow.

Shane Spyak, its European sales vice-president, told The Scotsman: "APD is not a direct factor [in route selection].

"We do not judge whether we are going to fly there or not on the basis of if there is a tax."