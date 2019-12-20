Delays to Edinburgh-bound trains after vandals cut cable near Inverkeithing

Have your say

Some Stagecoach services are accepting Scotrail tickets.

Train commuters are facing delays on the way in to Edinburgh this morning due to a signal fault at Glenrothes.

The fault between Cowdenbeath and Dunfermeline was discovered around 7am this morning.

Scotrail has now announced that the fault was caused by vandals who cut a cable between two location points near Inverkeithing.

Scotrail tickets are being accepted on many services from Glenrothes and Dunfermeline. More information from Scotrail here.

Services from Perth to Edinburgh are due to begin running again normally soon, but commuters will face delays after the period of disruption.