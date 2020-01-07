Delays on M90 after car and van collide near the Amazon building by Dunfermline

Have your say

Emergency services have been called to the scene.

Drivers have been experiencing some congestion on the M90 northbound this evening after a van and car collided on the motorway close to the Amazon warehouse by Dunfermline.

A police spokesman said emergency services were called to the crash at about 6:30pm.

No details of injuries are available at this time.

The spokesman said traffic congestion is being experienced in the area.

Traffic Scotland said the accident happened just prior to the junction 3 Dunfermline off-slip and that the collision is blocking the slip road and one lane of the motorway.