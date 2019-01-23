Delays on M8 and Edinburgh bypass as ice warning in effect

Several of Scotland’s busiest roads are experiencing delays tonight as temperatures are set to plummet to -9C in some parts of the country.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice from 6pm Wednesday until 11am Thursday for much of Scotland.
A low of -9C is expected in Perth, accompanied by -8C in Braemar, -7C in Glasgow and -5C in Edinburgh.
Several accidents on major roads are causing queues for commuters this evening.
Current incidents(at time of writing):
M8: Junction 17, Phoenix Rd West - queues westbound
M8: Junction 23, East - Slip On - queues eastbound
M8: Junction 27, West - Slip On - queues westbound
M8: Junction 28, - J27 Airport - Arkleston - queues westbound
Edinburgh bypass: Busy westbound from Lasswade Rd to Hermiston Gait
M80: Junction 5 Auchenkilns - between slips - Accident, All lanes closed Northbound for up to 30 minutes
M80: Junction 7 (Haggs) - Junction 8 (Bankhead M876) - Three lanes restricted Southbound indefinitely
M74: Junction 1, Junction 2a (Fullarton Road Junction) - Three lanes restricted Northbound indefinitely
M74: Junction 3 (Carmyle Ave) - J3a (Daldowie): Three lanes restricted Southbound indefinitely
Traffic Scotland has advised all drivers to take extra care on the roads.