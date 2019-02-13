Delays on M74 after transporter lorry catches fire

Have your say

A transporter lorry which caught fire on a motorway has caused major traffic delays.

The northbound carriageway on the M74 at J8 and J9 near Lesmahagow in South Lanarkshire was closed after the vehicle went up in flames at around 7.50am on Wednesday.

Traffic Scotland said smoke from the fire had also been causing issues on the southbound carriageway.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “Operations control mobilised four fire engines to the scene.

“Firefighters are tackling the flames and crews remain in attendance.”

Police Scotland has not been made aware of any injuries.

Motorists are being diverted via J10, with Traffic Scotland saying vehicles were moving slowly.