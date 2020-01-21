Delays for commuters on M8 after accident near Harthill

Have your say

Breakdown adds to rush-hour slowdown

COMMUTERS on the M8 faced delays this morning after an accident near Harthill services.

Traffic Scotland said all eastbound lanes were restricted after the accident at around 6am between junctions four (Whitburn) and junction five (Harthill).

Motorists were still able to get past, but were warned they could face hold ups.

The Traffic Scotland website said: "Road users are advised to approach with caution and expect longer than normal journey times."

Soon afterwards, Traffic Scotland reported further problems on the M8 with a breakdown affecting all lane lane eastbound between junctions one (Hermiston Gait) and two (Claylands). Traffic was said to be slow on approach.