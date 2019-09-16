Daytime road closures ahead on A708 near Selkirk

A stretch of the A708 Selkirk-Moffat road is to be closed during daytime hours for three weeks to allow resurfacing and drainage works to be carried out.

The road will be shut at Foulshiels, between Selkirk and Yarrowford, near Newark Castle and Bowhill House, between 8.30am and 5pm on weekdays from next Monday, September 23, to Monday, October 14.

It will be open at weekends, however.

A diversion route via the A708, A701, A72 and A707 will be signed, but school transport services will continue as normal.

A three-day closure of the A701 Edinburgh-Dumfries road between Leadburn in Midlothian and Lamancha from Monday, September 23, between 8am and 3.30pm for patching works will not affect that diversion route but might cause problems for some travellers.

A letter drop to businesses and residents likely to be affected has been carried out giving details of the works being planned.

Scottish Borders Council’s executive member for roads and infrastructure, Selkirkshire councillor Gordon Edgar, said: “These works will see drainage improvements, road edge repairs and resurfacing take place, which will provide a better experience for users of the A708.

“We realise this daytime closure will cause some disruption for users of this busy cross-country route, but it is vital it is carried out ahead of winter and poorer weather.

“The road will be open for evenings and early mornings during weekdays and fully open at weekends.

“We thank road users in advance for their patience and co-operation during the closure.”

