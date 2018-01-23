Date for 20mph rollout in Edinburgh South revealed

Edinburgh is now just weeks away from becoming Scotland’s first 20mph city as signs and lines start to go down for the final phase in a citywide rollout of calmer speeds.

From this week, residents in South Edinburgh - including areas such as Colinton, Swanston, Oxgangs, Fairmilehead and Greenbank - will start to spot new 20mph signage in residential and shopping streets.

The ‘go live’ date for this fourth and final phase of the 20mph for Edinburgh project is confirmed as Monday 5 March.

This marks the completion of an 18-month rollout across the Capital, which began in the city centre and rural west Edinburgh in July 2016.

From 5 March, all residential, shopping and city centre streets in the city will be 20mph, with a strategic network of roads in the city maintained at 30mph and 40mph.

Councillor Lesley Macinnes, Transport and Environment Convener, said: “This is a very significant milestone for the Capital. From Monday 5 March, Edinburgh will officially be Scotland’s first 20mph city, with calmer speeds on all our roads other than a strategic network of 30mph and 40mph streets.

“Calmer speeds not only improve safety and encourage more people - especially young families - to walk and cycle; they also boost local communities and combat loneliness.”