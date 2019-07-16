Damaged electric wires cause morning rail chaos for Edinburgh commuters

Rail services in and out of Edinburgh Waverley have been severely disrupted this morning due to a damaged overhead electric wire.

The issue - between Durham and Newcastle - is causing long delays for rail passengers and several services have already been cancelled by London North Eastern Railway (LNER).

They informed passengers earlier this morning that the overhead fault with the electric wires meant that all lines were blocked, and this is now having a knock-on effect to other morning services.

The 5:26am Stirling to London Kings Cross train is stuck in Edinburgh and currently delayed by 25 minutes, while the 5:48am Edinburgh to London Kings Cross service was cancelled.

The 6:15am Doncaster to Edinburgh terminated in Darlington with road transport offered as an alternative and the 6:56am from Edinburgh to London Kings Cross was started from Newcastle, missing the Capital altogether.

The 7:30am Edinburgh to London Kings Cross service was also started from Newcastle.

LNER said in a statement on their website: "We're currently experiencing major disruption to our train services due to damage to the overhead electric wires between Durham and Newcastle.

"We’re doing everything we can to get our trains running to their regular timetable, and we're sorry for any disruption to your journey today.

"Your tickets dated for travel today, Tuesday 16th July, are valid on Virgin Trains (between London and Scotland), TransPennine Express and CrossCountry services."

It is not yet known when services will resume as normal.

You can see the latest updates to services on the LNER website here.

If you've been delayed by 30 minutes or more, it may be possible to claim some compensation back on your ticket.

You can see more information about the Delay Repay scheme here.