Cyclist, 41, hospitalised after being struck by lorry in West Lothian

Police are appealing for dash-cam footage.

A 41-year-old cyclist was left with leg injuries after being struck by a lorry in West Lothian this morning.

The collision happened on the A706 road near Breich. Pic: Google Street View

The collision happened on the A706 road near Breich at about 7:45am on Friday, January 3rd.

Police and paramedics attended and the cyclist was taken to Wishaw General Hospital where he is being treated for leg injuries.

The 42-year-old lorry driver was uninjured.

Sergeant Paul Ewing said: “Our enquiries into the cause of this crash are ongoing and I am appealing for any witnesses to the crash, or anyone driving on the road around the time of the incident, who has dash-cam footage, to contact Livingston Police Office through 101 quoting incident number 0557 of 3rd January 2020.”