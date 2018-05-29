Cycling with the elderly scheme to go Scotland-wide

A Danish-inspired scheme to get elderly people out and about on people-carrying trishaws is to be extended across Scotland, it was announced today.

It follows the three-wheeled cycle rickshaws being trialed in Falkirk, where a video of volunteer rider Fraser Johnston taking the elderly on bike rides became an internet hit last year, notching up more than 20 million views.

The £300,000 Cycling Without Age scheme aims to help socially-isolated older people meet others and be physically active.

It will be extended to five more council areas this year - East Lothian, Falkirk, Highlands and Islands, Perth and Kinross, and the Borders.

These will be followed by further projects in Fife, South Ayrshire and West Lothian.

Cycling Without Age Scotland said: “Nothing beats witnessing the joy of the elderly, pilots and personnel interact on and around the trishaw and seeing the smiles of passengers coming back from their first ride with wind in their hair, rosy cheeks and full of stories.”

Fraser Johnston, left, and a colleague taking elderly people for a spin on trishaws at the Kelpies. Picture: Cycling Without Age Falkirk

Public health minister Aileen Campbell, who announced the funding, said: "Cycling Without Age started with the simple aim of helping older people feel the wind in their hair again.

"Through the committed action of a few volunteers, the project was brought to Scotland and has made a positive difference to many people’s lives.

“Through this funding, Cycling Without Scotland will work with communities and partners to roll the project out across Scotland in the areas and settings where it will have the most impact.

"We know that physical activity and regular social interaction have huge benefits for both mental and physical well-being and help people in Scotland live longer, healthier lives.”

Cycling Without Age Scotland executive officer Christine Bell said: "The act of two passengers sharing a trishaw, along with the volunteer pilots, creates new relationships and friendships, which has proven to be one of the most valuable aspects of this project.

"Elderly people are brought back into community life, stories are shared and health, and well being improves for everyone involved.”

Cycling Without Age was founded in Copenhagan in 2012 and now operates in 37 countries.

In Scotland, it has been pioneered since 2016 by the Falkirk-based Communities Along the Carron Association.

