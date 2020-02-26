Crash on M8 causing 45 minute delays for commuters

Two accidents occured within half an hour.

MOTORISTS faced delays of 45 minutes on the M8 this morning after an accident forced the closure of two lanes, leading to long tailbacks.

The crash between junctions 15 and 16 closed the outside lane with debris affecting the middle lane

The accident happened on the westbound carriageway between junctions 15 and 16 shortly before 7am.

Traffic Scotland said traffic was tailing back as far as junction 11 and warned drivers to take care on their approach.

Less than half an hour later, Traffic Scotland said another accident further along the M8, between junctions 14 and 15 westbound, had also closed two lanes of the motorway.