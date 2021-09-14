Traffic Scotland reported the crash on the A82 between Altnafeadh and Glencoe on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were understood to be making their way to the incident.

Traffic Scotland has urged motorists to take care on approach.

However, in an update at 5.40pm, Traffic Scotland confirmed that the crash has now been cleared.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

More to follow.

