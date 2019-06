Have your say

A crash near Edinburgh Airport is causing disruption for passengers - with drivers being diverted.

The collision, on Eastfield Road, means there is currently no access to the airport from the Newbridge area.

Traffic is being diverted to the eastbound ramp via the Gyle roundabout.

The crash is believed to involve a lorry and a car.

Passengers have been advised by Police Scotland to give themselves more time when travelling to the airport.

More to follow.